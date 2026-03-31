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DSP Abdul Jalil Bawah recounts his difficult journey in the Ghana Police Service
A senior officer of the Ghana Police Service and leader of the Inspector-General of Police’s Special Taskforce, DSP Abdul Jalil Bawah, has spoken publicly about what he described as a false accusation involving a missing weapon during the early years of his career.
Speaking in an interview with media personality Blakk Rasta, DSP Bawah described the incident as a painful experience that happened during his first year in the Police Service nearly two decades ago.
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I think basically this is a past incident that happened about some 19 years ago when I joined the police service. It was in my first year of service. I think this reminds me of some kind of pain, especially as a young man just joining the Service in my early ages, within the first year of my service, I was framed
According to him, the incident happened when he and other young officers were assigned guard duties at ministerial bungalows. He said he had spoken openly about how allowances were handled at the time, which he believes created tension among some officers.
He disclosed,
This whole issue was a frame up because I was one of the outspoken young constables within my colleagues who were all performing the guard duties of the various ministerial bungalows that were created called GTU and within that period there were some allowances they used to give us as young police officers.
DSP Bawah explained that officers were required to sign weekly to receive their allowances, but deductions were made if they missed parade duties. He said some officers, including himself, opposed the deductions.
But then, what happened was that every week, money comes, so you have to go and sign and then you take your money. Sometimes, if you miss a duty parade, it becomes a guarantee that they will take your money. Some of us resisted it. We argued that the deduction of our allowances was also a problem and some of us insisted that it was not necessary and for that matter it was something that amounted to corruption,
He said the matter later escalated into an allegation about a missing weapon, which he insists he had no connection to.
… there was a missing weapon. Somebody booked a weapon and the person didn't return it on two occasions and it was just something that one could not understand. Why should I be held responsible for any weapon that was booked and was not returned? he quizzed.
DSP Bawah explained that the procedures for issuing and returning firearms within the police system make it difficult for one officer to be blamed for another officer’s actions.
He added that the case eventually went to court, where he said the judgment cleared him of wrongdoing.
The High Court in Tamale, gave an order that I should be reinstated, that my arrest was unlawful, that I was maliciously prosecuted, and then my image was defamed and for that matter, the court ordered them to pay me all my salaries and arrears with interest.
So, eventually, I was called back to the police service and then I've been working and I've gone through all the rounds to get where I am today... So, I'm surprised that 20 years down the line, any group of people or individuals with any interest will go and recall this thing and then even peddle falsehood, not even telling the Ghanaian people the true story of what I've gone through. Anybody who sees my judgment and goes through will get to know that it was a frame up or it was a setup on me
DSP Bawah said despite the challenges he faced early in his career, he continued serving in the Police Service and has since risen through the ranks to lead special operations.
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