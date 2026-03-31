Top 5 managers who could replace sacked Otto Addo

On March 15, 2024, the Ghana Football Association reappointed Otto Addo as head coach of the Ghana national football team, entrusting him with the responsibility of rebuilding the team following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

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His return, endorsed by a technical search committee, came with high expectations for stability, tactical identity, and improved results.

Addo’s first spell delivered a significant achievement, guiding Ghana past Nigeria to secure qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. However, his second tenure came to an end on March 31, 2026, when the GFA parted ways with him despite the team qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His departure followed a combination of inconsistent performances, tactical concerns, and declining confidence in his leadership. Attention has now shifted to potential successors capable of restoring confidence and competitiveness ahead of the Mundial.

MUST READ: 5 key reasons why Otto Addo was sacked 72 days before the World Cup

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Here are five managers who could be considered for the role:

5. Winfried Schäfer

Winfried Anton Schafer

Winfried Schäfer may not be the most headline-grabbing option, but he brings extensive experience and a deep understanding of African football. With a managerial career spanning over four decades, the German tactician has worked with several national teams, including Cameroon, Thailand, and Jamaica, as well as clubs such as Borussia Mönchengladbach, Karlsruher SC, and VfB Stuttgart.

One of his standout achievements remains leading Cameroon to victory at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations. Schäfer has also coached in the Middle East, managing clubs such as Al Ain and Al Ahli Dubai. His vast experience and structured approach could provide short-term stability for the Black Stars.

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4. Kwesi Appiah

Ex-Black Stars Coach Kwesi Appiah

Kwesi Appiah represents a familiar and pragmatic option. Having previously coached the Black Stars on two occasions, he understands the expectations, pressure, and dynamics of Ghanaian football.

He made history as the first indigenous African coach to lead Ghana to the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Currently in charge of Sudan, Appiah is building a promising project, guiding them to AFCON qualification and improving their competitiveness on the continental stage. While his experience is invaluable, persuading him to leave his current role may prove challenging.

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3. Tom Saintfiet

Mali head coach Tom Saintfiet

Tom Saintfiet has built a solid reputation across African football, having managed several national teams, including The Gambia. Known for his disciplined and well-organised approach, he has consistently demonstrated the ability to maximise limited resources.

READ MORE: Otto Addo sacked just two months before World Cup

His tactical pragmatism and emphasis on structure could be exactly what Ghana needs at this stage. Saintfiet’s familiarity with the African football landscape positions him as a strong candidate capable of stabilising the team quickly.

2. Kim Lars Björkgren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkgren

Kim Lars Björkgren represents a progressive and unconventional choice. The Swedish coach has impressed with his work with the Black Queens, guiding them to a third-place finish at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

He is known for his modern tactical approach, strong player management, and emphasis on long-term development. Appointing him would signal a shift towards a more progressive football philosophy, though it would also raise questions about disrupting the women’s national team setup.

1. Hervé Renard

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Hervé Renard

If the GFA is seeking a high-profile and proven winner, Hervé Renard stands out as the leading candidate. The Frenchman boasts an exceptional record in African football, having won the Africa Cup of Nations twice—first with Zambia in 2012 and later with Ivory Coast in 2015—making him the first coach to achieve this feat with two different nations.

Renard has also managed Morocco at the 2018 World Cup and Saudi Arabia, further strengthening his global pedigree. Known for building disciplined, competitive teams, he thrives under pressure and delivers results on the big stage.

READ THIS: CAF to increase Africa Cup of Nations teams from 24 to 28

While securing his services would require significant financial commitment, his appointment would represent a strong statement of intent by the GFA as Ghana prepares for the World Cup.

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Final thoughts

The decision facing the Ghana Football Association is both critical and time-sensitive. With the World Cup approaching, the next appointment must not only deliver immediate results but also establish a clear tactical identity and restore belief within the squad and among supporters.