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University of Ghana to reopen on October 19, lectures to start October 26

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 08:40 - 17 October 2026
University of Ghana (UG) – Legon
The University of Ghana will reopen on October 19 for the 2026/2027 academic year, with lectures starting October 26 following the end of the GAUA strike.
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  • UG will reopen for the 2026/2027 academic year on October 19, with lectures starting October 26.

  • Freshers’ orientation is scheduled for October 21–23, while students are urged to complete online registration.

  • The revised dates follow the suspension of the GAUA strike, which began on August 10.

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The University of Ghana (UG) will reopen for the 2026/2027 academic year on Monday, October 19, 2026, with lectures scheduled to begin a week later, on October 26.

The revised academic calendar was announced in a notice dated Friday, October 16, following a meeting of the university’s Business and Executive Committee.

The notice, signed by the Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs, Professor Gordon A. Awandare, stated that orientation for fresh students would take place from October 21 to 23.

READ ALSO: GAUA suspends nationwide strike, members to resume work on October 19

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The university has urged students to pay the required fees and complete their academic registration online through the Student Information System (STS) or the DiGradsys portal as soon as possible.

Management further encouraged students to take note of the revised arrangements and meet the registration requirements ahead of the reopening.

The revised date follows the university’s decision to postpone the reopening of the 2026/2027 academic year, which was initially scheduled for Monday, October 12.

READ ALSO: UK visa from Ghana: Cost, requirements and processing time in 2026

The postponement came amid an industrial strike by the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), which began on August 10, 2026.

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GAUA suspended the nationwide strike effective Friday, October 16, after engagements with the Ministry of Education. Members are expected to return to work on Monday, October 19.

The association said about 80 per cent of its concerns had been addressed. The concerns relate to disparities in market premiums and allowances between teaching and non-teaching senior staff in public universities.

The suspension of the strike is expected to support the resumption of administrative activities as the University of Ghana prepares to welcome students for the new academic year.

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