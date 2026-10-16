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GAUA suspends nationwide strike, members to resume work on October 19

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:37 - 16 October 2026
GAUA suspends nationwide strike, members to resume work on October 19
The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has suspended its strike. Members return to work on Oct 19 as administrative operations resume.
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  • GAUA has suspended its nationwide strike, effective October 16, with members to resume work on October 19.

  • The strike centred on disparities in market premiums and related allowances between teaching and non-teaching senior staff.

  • The industrial action disrupted university administration and led to postponements of planned reopening dates at some public universities.

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The Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) has suspended its nationwide strike, effective Friday, October 16, 2026, following engagements with the Ministry of Education over disparities in salaries and allowances for university staff.

The association has directed its members to return to work on Monday, October 19, after what it described as final engagement with the ministry and an assurance that its concerns would be addressed.

The suspension is expected to pave the way for a return to normal administrative operations at public universities across the country.

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GAUA reactivated its nationwide strike on August 10, 2026, over concerns about disparities in revised market premiums and related allowances between teaching and non-teaching senior staff in public universities.

The association argued that the differences in remuneration between the two categories of staff raised concerns about fairness within the university system.

Teaching and non-teaching senior staff perform different roles, but GAUA maintained that the remuneration arrangements should address the disparities affecting its members.

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The industrial action was intended to push for a resolution of the concerns over market premiums and related allowances.

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GAUA, which represents senior administrative staff such as registrars, admissions officers, finance officers and student affairs officers, embarked on the strike over unresolved concerns about their conditions of service, allowances and what the association considers to be unequal treatment compared with other staff categories in public universities.

The industrial action disrupted administrative operations at public universities and affected preparations for the 2026/2027 academic year.

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The University of Ghana and the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) were among the institutions that postponed their planned reopening dates amid the strike.

The disruptions raised concerns about the effect of the industrial action on administrative processes needed to prepare for the new academic year.

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In announcing the suspension, GAUA said its decision followed final engagement with the Ministry of Education, which gave assurances that the association’s concerns would be addressed.

The suspension takes effect on October 16, but members are expected to report to work from Monday, October 19.

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The return to work is expected to help restore administrative services and support preparations for academic activities at affected public universities.

However, further details on the specific terms of the suspension and the commitments reached with the relevant authorities have yet to be confirmed.

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