‘VA MIJO: Unveiling of Ghana’s first GhanaPostGPS centered ride hailing and delivery services. Unlock precision with mijo’

Ride-hailing and delivery services just got easier and more precise with Mijo on GhanaPostGPS, Mijo Rides and Mijo Delivery. The suite of services on the GhanaPostGPS app, launching on Saturday, 14th February,2026, is set to fundamentally change the Ghanaian transport landscape by leveraging the country's most accurate and exact location system, the National Digital Address System.

“The days of getting a call from your driver asking, ‘Are you near the waakye seller or the provision store?’ are over,” said Mr. Bernard Osei Akoto, Chief Operations O̷cer at Afrifanom Limited, the technology partner for GhanaPostGPS. "Mijo on GhanaPostGPS removes the ambiguity.

We are not just a ride-hailing and delivery service; we are a precision-hailing service. By using the digital address, we guarantee pinpoint accuracy for pickups and drop-offs, saving both the rider and the driver valuable time and fuel. With Mijo on GhanaPostGPS, when we say 'Va Mijo', we mean let’s go exactly where you need to be."

The Mijo service suite creates a holistic, locally-owned ecosystem designed for maximum e̷ciency: Mijo Rides and Delivery: A feature update, that allows users to request a ride or delivery , using a generated digital address on the GhanaPostGPS app for exactlocation matching, seamless pickup and door-to door delivery where needed. Users of the GhanaPostGPS app

will need to update their existing app to access this service. For Mijo Drivers: A dedicated mobile app for Ghanaian drivers, will provide precise navigation and pickup location information, reducing time wasted searching for riders and drop-off points. This app is available on both Google PlayStore and AppStore as GhanaPost Mijo Driver.

To ensure rapid adoption and support local entrepreneurs, the Mijo on GhanaPostGPS launch, comes with strong financial incentives designed to benefit both passengers and service providers from day one. Every new user who uses Mijo on GhanaPostGPS will instantly receive a discount off their first ride or delivery.

Similarly, to attract the best local talent, all new drivers will enjoy their first week on the service, without paying a pesewa to Mijo. Mijo on GhanaPostGPS will offer a daily subscription fee of GHC 24; with no hidden fees and no percentages as commission. This promotional drive reflects our commitment to making Mijo on GhanaPostGPS the most valuable platform for transport and logistics in Ghana.