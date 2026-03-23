'Who is Satan?' — Queen Liz sparks deep debate on the true nature of evil

This week on ‘Behind The Lens with Queen Liz’ sees Elizabeth Essuman and her Panelists ask the singular daring question — WHO IS SATAN?

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Satan is widely recognized in almost all religions as the primary adversary of God, a fallen angel or spirit who rebelled against God due to pride. Often called the Devil, he is viewed as a tempter who influences humans toward sin, falsehood, and evil. Often identified as a high-ranking angel —sometimes named Lucifer— who was cast out of heaven for prideful rebellion against God.

Although powerful, he is a created being, not omnipotent or equal to God. To many, he opposes God's purposes, blinds people to truth, and causes division. In Islam, he is often called Iblis or Shaytan, a jinn who refused to bow to Adam and acts as a tempter who whispers evil suggestions to humans.

This week on ‘BEHIND THE LENS with Queen Liz’, Elizabeth Essuman, alongside her panelists, Avraham Ben Moshey, and UTI Dawah, engaged in a deep debate to explore the true nature of Satan and his role in human life.

You’d agree with us that Satan is called the prince of darkness, the father of lies, the accuser, and the beguiling serpent. The real portrait is nothing like the horned, trident-bearing, comedic adversary to which we have become accustomed. That image, at least in part, arose out of the medieval church — albeit, this episode opens more can of worms.

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In all things said about Satan, another school of thought believe that he is subtle, beguiling, and crafty. He speaks with eloquence; his appearance is stunning and even wears a cloak of light.

This episode also seeks to answer the lingering question, “how should the human beings react to Satan?”

From compelling questions to intriguing answers to deep rooted understandings — this is a loaded episode truly intended to shaping the viewers’ religious thought and moral philosophy.

Be you are a believer, skeptic, or truth-seeker, watch this episode with some iota of open mindedness and enjoy every bit of the intellectual discourse - it will be worth your time.

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