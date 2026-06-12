Why Thomas Partey was denied entry to Canada for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Thomas Partey will miss Ghana's opening 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Panama in Toronto after being denied entry into Canada — a development stemming from rape and sexual assault charges he is currently facing in the United Kingdom.

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Here is everything you need to know about the situation and what it means for the Black Stars.

What Are the Charges Against Partey?

On July 4, 2025, Partey was charged with five counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to three women, with the alleged offences said to have taken place in 2021 and 2022. He pleaded not guilty in September 2025.

London's Metropolitan Police first opened an investigation into Partey in February 2022 following a report of alleged rape.

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In February 2026, two additional rape charges were brought against him, relating to a fourth woman in connection with alleged non-recent offences in 2020. Partey also pleaded not guilty to those charges in April 2026.

His defence lawyer, Jenny Wiltshire, has stated: "Thomas Partey continues to deny all charges against him. He has cooperated fully with the police throughout."

A trial at Southwark Crown Court in London was originally scheduled for November but may now be delayed until early 2027.

Why Was Partey Denied Entry to Canada?

The Canadian government's immigration policy states that individuals who have committed or been convicted of a crime may be refused entry into the country. Critically, a formal conviction is not required — a charge alone can trigger a denial.

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Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) told The Athletic in a statement, "The safety and security of Canadians are our priority as we welcome FIFA World Cup participants and visitors from around the world. That is why IRCC applies its rules consistently and without exception, regardless of nationality, profile, or role in the tournament."

The IRCC added that its officers assess each individual's admissibility in accordance with Canadian immigration law and may deny entry to anyone they believe could pose a security risk.

Why Was Partey Allowed Into the United States?

Despite the Canadian denial, Partey was granted a visa to enter the United States and is part of Ghana's training camp at Bryant University in Rhode Island.

Sports immigration attorney Chloe Dybdahl of Jetr Global Sports + Entertainment explained that while U.S. immigration rules bar entry to those convicted of or who have admitted to a "crime involving moral turpitude" — a category under which rape and sexual assault would fall — Partey has neither been convicted nor admitted to any offence, meaning that specific ground does not apply.

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However, Dybdahl noted that a catch-all provision still exists. "That is for anyone whom the consular officer believes generally will not comply with the terms and conditions of their visa classification," she said, adding that visa decisions remain entirely case-by-case and involve a holistic evaluation of each applicant.

What Does This Mean for Ghana's World Cup Campaign?

Partey will be unavailable for Ghana's Group L opener against Panama in Toronto on June 17. However, the Black Stars' two remaining group stage fixtures — against England in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on June 23, and against Croatia in Philadelphia on June 27 — are both held in the United States, meaning Partey could feature in both matches.

How Much Has Partey Played Since the Charges Were Filed?

Partey's career has continued largely uninterrupted since the charges were first brought. After leaving Arsenal when his contract expired on June 30, 2025, he signed for Spanish club Villarreal on a free transfer in August 2025 — after the initial charges had already been announced — and went on to make 32 appearances for the club, including a return to London to face Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League.

For Ghana, Partey started five of the Black Stars' six 2026 World Cup qualifying matches, featured in friendlies against Austria and Germany in March 2026, and played in their final warm-up against Wales in Cardiff on June 2.