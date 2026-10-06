Woodin Launches Main Ready-To-Wear Collection, "Simulation De Woodin"

Celebrating African Creativity Through the Lens of Reality and Illusion

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Woodin, Africa's leading fashion and textile brand, has officially launched its main 2026 ready-to-wear collection, "Simulation de Woodin." The collection explores the interplay between reality and illusion, brought to life through distinctive fabric designs and contemporary silhouettes.

True to Woodin's mission of delivering stylish, African-inspired fashion for everyday life, the collection offers a fresh, modern take on the continent's rich cultural heritage. Bold colours, striking geometric patterns and authentic African influences come together in a design language that honours tradition while embracing modernity.

The 25-piece collection featuring15 menswear styles and 10 womenswear style, includes shirts, shorts, dresses, skirts and bomber jackets built for the confident, fashion-forward man and woman. Each piece gives wearers a new way to express their individuality while staying rooted in their cultural identity.

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Central to the launch is the marketing campaign, "Reality Recomposed," a creative concept inspired by the world we inhabit, one shaped by routines, expectations and familiar perspectives. The campaign challenges these conventions by demonstrating how creativity can transform the ordinary into the extraordinary.

At the center of this story is the Woodin individual, confident, expressive and unmistakably original. Rather than changing themselves to fit the world, they use creativity and style to reshape the world around them.

Georgina Mensah, Head of Marketing at Tex Styles Ghana Ltd, owners of the Woodin brand, said: "At Woodin, we believe fashion has the power to shift perspective. With 'Simulation de Woodin,' we set out to create more than a collection. We wanted to build an experience that challenges what's familiar and celebrates creativity without boundaries. The campaign is a reminder that even as we stay true to who we are, our imagination gives us the power to reshape the world around us. This collection speaks to people who are confident, expressive, and unapologetically themselves."

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"Simulation de Woodin" is now available in Woodin shops nationwide, giving customers the chance to experience a collection where fashion, culture and imagination meet.

About Woodin

Woodin is a leading African textile and fashion brand known for its vibrant prints, inventive designs and commitment to celebrating African culture through contemporary fashion. For decades, the brand has inspired generations of consumers across Africa and beyond with products that bring together authenticity, creativity and style.

Visit www.woodinfashion.com for fashion inspiration

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