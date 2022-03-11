A statement issued by the BoG on Wednesday, March 9, cautioned that neither this cryptocurrency nor the promoting company has approval from Bank of Ghana to operate in the banking and payment sector.
Bank of Ghana warns Ghanaians against “Freedom Coin”
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has warned Ghanaians and the public against the launch of an unauthorized cryptocurrency named “Freedom Coin”.
Recommended articles
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh