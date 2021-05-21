RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Video

video How gold is mined from electronic waste using microbes

Electronics are chock-full of gold, but getting it out is so difficult that most of it goes to waste. A New Zealand startup has found a way to extract gold from old circuit boards using inexpensive chemicals and microbes that absorb precious metals. The founders hope it will reinvent how the world deals with e-waste.

Recommended articles

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

Woman smoking weed

Men! Here are 5 women you should not have sex with

Black couple.

Ladies! These are 5 things you shouldn't say to your man during sex!

When a couple communicates regularly, they tend to understand each other better, and how to please each other to the max. [Credit: Shutterstock]

Shemina Adam: All you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation (PHOTOS)

Shemina Hawa Adam: all you need to know about the curvaceous Date Rush viral sensation