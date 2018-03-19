Home > Communities > Student >

Teachers of Aduman SHS on another sit down strike


Teachers of Aduman SHS on another sit down strike

The teachers are protesting the continuous stay of the school's headmaster Francis Yao Agorsor after they petitioned for him to be sacked.

Teachers of the Aduman Senior High School of the Afigya Kwabre district in the Ashanti region have embarked on an industrial action again.

This is to protest the continuous stay of the school's headmaster Francis Yao Agorsor.

Speaking to Accra-based Ultimate FM, the teachers said if the headmaster continues to stay at the post they would not invigilate the upcoming final exams for the final year students of the school.

“We are saying that if the headmaster stays there, we are not going to invigilate in the WASSCE and this might even spill to the internal exams because the teachers are actually angry.”

In January 2018, 85 out of the 99 teaching and non-teaching staff signed a petition addressed to the Education Minister and the Director of the Ghana Education Service demanding that the headmaster is removed from office.

They accused Mr Agorsor of disrespecting and abusing teachers at will.

The teachers then staged a sit-down strike. Subsequently, a three-member committee was set up to investigate the claims.

The teachers say they are yet to hear any response from the committee which was supposed to finish its work in two weeks.

The teachers have said that the headmaster has started victimizing teachers who signed the petition to have him removed from office.

“He hasn’t changed and indeed he has the list of all those who signed the petition and we have evidence. A lady teacher went there for some days off. The headmaster brought out that list and insulted the lady till she came out crying,” a teacher said.

