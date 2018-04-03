Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan announce split

news

Hollywood stars Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan Tatum have announced that they are separating after nearly 9 years of marriage.

The couple posted a joint statement to their respective Instagram pages Monday saying:

"We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple," the pair said. "We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now."

Their announcement also said that there are "no secrets nor salacious events" that led to the split.

The two actors met on the set of the dance film "Step Up" in 2006, and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter, Everly, together.

Just two weeks ago Tatum shared a photo on Instagram of himself and Dewan covered in paint, with the caption: "This is what it looks like when a little tyrant fairy artist holds you down and makes your face look 'better'.

Dewan Tatum is currently the host of NBC's "World of Dance," and Tatum is set to voice the role of Migo in the upcoming animated film, "Smallfoot."