Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Counsellor Lutterodt implores pastors to pray for Shatta Wale


Watch Counsellor Lutterodt implores pastors to pray for Shatta Wale for his 'foolishness'

Lutterodt has made a vehement plea to Ghanaians pastors to pray against the damming prophesy spoken over the life of the Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Shatta Wale play

Shatta Wale
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Counsellor George Lutterodt has made a vehement plea to Ghanaians pastors to pray against the damming prophesy spoken over the life of the Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Lutterodt who spoke passionately to host Nikki Samonas on Breakfast Live on TV Africa on Thursday, February 15, implored other men of God and Ghanaians to add their voices in unity to supplicate on behalf of the Shatta Movement Family boss.

Counsellor George Lutterodt play Counsellor George Lutterodt

 

"If Shatta Wale in his foolishness and egoism has spoken against you, please pray for him because of the prophecies. We don't want him to die because my dues to the Shatta Movement will not be cut short in this way.

"Whether the prophecies are true or false, I am here as a man of God pleading with you to pray for him.

"The Bible says foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline will drive it far away," he said.

Watch the full video below.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Love In The Air: Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it Love In The Air Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it
Dr Lawrence Tetteh: Pastor opens up about last encounter with Ebony; says she's in heaven Dr Lawrence Tetteh Pastor opens up about last encounter with Ebony; says she's in heaven
Kennedy Agyapong: MP says Ebony was destined to die Kennedy Agyapong MP says Ebony was destined to die
Who Is Your Best Rapper? Sarkodie talks competition with M.anifest and more Who Is Your Best Rapper? Sarkodie talks competition with M.anifest and more
Ebony's Death: Ebony’s jollof is the best in the whole world – OGee The MC Ebony's Death Ebony’s jollof is the best in the whole world – OGee The MC
Prayer Is Key: Shatta Wale spends Vals Day in a prayer session with friends [Video] Prayer Is Key Shatta Wale spends Vals Day in a prayer session with friends [Video]

Recommended Videos

Ebony's Passing: Ebony's Jollof Was Second to None- Ogee the MC Ebony's Passing Ebony's Jollof Was Second to None- Ogee the MC
Super Sexy: Zynnell Zuh strips down for Valentine's day Super Sexy Zynnell Zuh strips down for Valentine's day
Sarkodie: Rapper Makes 'Serious' Revelation About His Illuminati 'Rumours' Sarkodie Rapper Makes 'Serious' Revelation About His Illuminati 'Rumours'



Top Articles

1 Ebony's Death This guy has an Ebony tattoo and it's just awfulbullet
2 President Akufo-Addo pays glowing tribute to Super ODbullet
3 Unending Love Countryman Songo celebrates his 'baby girl' Ebony on...bullet
4 Kcee Ebony Reigns' brand was misconstrued - Nigerian singerbullet
5 Prophecies and Threats Police to 'arrest' Shatta Wale over...bullet
6 Shatta Wale Singer fears for his life; calls on Nana Addo for helpbullet
7 Revelations Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophetbullet
8 Ebony Reigns A tribute to a young lady whose only crime...bullet
9 Prayer Is Key Shatta Wale spends Vals Day in a prayer...bullet
10 Ebony's Death Ebony was a tithe paying Christian -...bullet

Related Articles

Love In The Air Nana Addo and Rebecca are the cutest first couple ever; Vals Day proved it
Dr Lawrence Tetteh Pastor opens up about last encounter with Ebony; says she's in heaven
Kennedy Agyapong MP says Ebony was destined to die
Who Is Your Best Rapper? Sarkodie talks competition with M.anifest and more
Ebony's Death Ebony’s jollof is the best in the whole world – OGee The MC
Prayer Is Key Shatta Wale spends Vals Day in a prayer session with friends [Video]
Ebony's Death Ebony was a tithe paying Christian - OGee The MC
Ebony Dead Kumchacha threatens to beat Patapaa for alleging he killed Ebony

Top Videos

1 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
2 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet
3 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
4 Sad Ebony's father speaks after her deathbullet
5 Look Alike Daddy Lumba sues look-alike musician for impersonationbullet
6 Video Shatta Wale will commit suicide and die - Prophet predictsbullet
7 Celeb News Find a man to marry, you are ageing –Lutterodt...bullet
8 RIP Ghanaian Veteran Actor Super OD is deadbullet
9 Celebrity News Shatta Wale shares throwback photo with...bullet
10 Celebrity Beef Christabel Ekeh Blasts Fella Makafui...bullet

Celebrities

Ebony Dead Kumchacha threatens to beat Patapaa for alleging he killed Ebony
 Afia Schwarzenegger with estranged husband Abrokwah
Afia Schwarzenegger “Abrokwah tried to burn down my house three times” - TV host
KSM
KSM Comedian joins fight against fake “doomsday” prophets
Yvonne Nelson
Jamie Roberts Yvonne Nelson’s baby daddy says he’s the luckiest man alive