Watch Counsellor Lutterodt implores pastors to pray for Shatta Wale for his 'foolishness'

Counsellor George Lutterodt has made a vehement plea to Ghanaians pastors to pray against the damming prophesy spoken over the life of the Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale.

Lutterodt who spoke passionately to host Nikki Samonas on Breakfast Live on TV Africa on Thursday, February 15, implored other men of God and Ghanaians to add their voices in unity to supplicate on behalf of the Shatta Movement Family boss.

"If Shatta Wale in his foolishness and egoism has spoken against you, please pray for him because of the prophecies. We don't want him to die because my dues to the Shatta Movement will not be cut short in this way.

"Whether the prophecies are true or false, I am here as a man of God pleading with you to pray for him.

"The Bible says foolishness is bound up in the heart of a child, but the rod of discipline will drive it far away," he said.

