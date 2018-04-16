Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Diamond Platnumz takes shots at ex, Zarina Hassan


Diamond Platnumz Singer shades Zari, reconciles with 2nd baby mama

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons.

  • Published:
Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

We can tell you that Diamond Platnumz is not handling being dumped very well but then again, who does?

The Tanzanian singer shared some disturbing posts via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 16, 2018, shading his first baby mama, Zarinah Hassan.

ALSO READ: Music star welcomes baby boy

Diamond Platnumz play

Diamond Platnumz

(Press)

 

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons.

Diamond shared what looks to be a reconciliatory video with Hamisa Mobetho, but was contradicted by another video of him making out with an unknown lady in the same room he was pictured in while with his second baby mama.

One of the captions on the videos read, “Ukiachiwa achiya” which loosely translates to “When you get dumped, lose yourself.”

DiamondPlatnumz shades his first as he reconciles with his 2nd babymama . . Tanzanian singer, DiamondPlatnumz, has taken a swipe at his first babymama, Zari, just a day after she called him an idiot for abandoning their children. . . Last night, he took to his IG story to share a reconciliatory video with his second babymama, Hamisa, and another video of him making out with another lady in the same room. . . The caption on the numerous videos shared, #emo#4oCc##Ukiachiwa achiya#emo#4oCd## loosely translates to #emo#4oCc##When you get dumped, lose yourself,#emo#4oCd## a jab at Zari who dumped him on Valentine#emo#4oCZ##s Day. . . He also jokingly trolled Hamiza with another caption, #emo#4oCc##She said she want child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),#emo#4oCd## a reference to her recent move where she dragged him to court over child support.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

The statement was an obvious shot at Zari who reportedly dumped him on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.

Weirdly, he also trolled Hamiza with another caption, “She said she wants child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),” in which he seems to be a referring to Hamisa's move to sue him over child support.

Zari and Diamond Platnumz play

Zari and Diamond Platnumz

(Instagram/zarithebosslady)

 

This drama comes barely 24hrs after Zari branded him an idiot for abandoning their children.

Diamond Platnumz and his baby mamas

Recall that Zari shares two kids with Diamond. They welcomed their first child, Latifah Dangote in August 6, 2015, before welcoming a baby boy on December 6, 2016.

Diamond Platnumz grabbing his woman Zarinah Hassan. play

Diamond Platnumz grabbing his woman Zarinah Hassan.

(Instagram )

 

ALSO READ: Diamond Platnumz cashes out as he unveils daughter's face

The singer later welcomed a baby boy with Hamisa in September 2017.

Prior to the birth of his son, the singer hinted at issues in his relationship, going as far as to accuse Zari of cheating on him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Recommended Articles

Video: Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ? Video Is 38-year old Mzbel dating 17-year-old Miyaka ?
Rihanna: Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don Jazzy reacts (Photos) Rihanna Singer bares her boobs in see-through outfit, Don Jazzy reacts (Photos)
MzVee: Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumours MzVee Dancehall artiste denies leaked sex tape rumours
Branding: Patapaa's brand is strong - Sarkodie Branding Patapaa's brand is strong - Sarkodie
Shocking: Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother - Shatta Wale Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother - Shatta Wale
Shocking: Is Shatta Michy calling Shatta Wale a hypocrite? Shocking Is Shatta Michy calling Shatta Wale a hypocrite?

Recommended Videos

Celebrity Beef: Efia Odo comments on Moesha Buduong's assertion Celebrity Beef Efia Odo comments on Moesha Buduong's assertion
Celebrity News: Rick Ross gifts his daughter a Bentley for sweet sixteen Celebrity News Rick Ross gifts his daughter a Bentley for sweet sixteen
VGMAs 2018: Fancy Gaddam issues a message to haters VGMAs 2018 Fancy Gaddam issues a message to haters



Top Articles

1 Photos King Promise's 'oversized sneakers' at 2018 VGMA causes stir on...bullet
2 Sad News Shatta Wale allegedly beats Shatta Michy and leaves her with...bullet
3 VGMA2018 Shatta Wale speaks for the first time after VGMAbullet
4 Nasty C SA rapper trolls himself after falling on stage at VGMA 2018bullet
5 Moesha Boduong Actress apologises to Ghanaiansbullet
6 Shocking Shatta Michy slapped me in front of her own mother -...bullet
7 Afia Schwarzenegger "Sleeping around is not God's blessing"...bullet
8 Actress Moesha admits her comments not a reflection of...bullet
9 VGMA 2018 Angry Patapaa accuses VGMA board of taking...bullet
10 Motherhood Yvonne Nelson shares cute photo of her...bullet

Related Articles

Diamond Platnumz Music star, Zari Hassan loved up for her 37th birthday
Iyanya Eva Alordiah's fiance slams singer over tweet
Young and successful Shatta Wale and Sarkodie listed among 2017 Most Influential Young Africans
Pulse List 7 Photos of Davido in Gabon
Sarkodie Rapper wins ‘Most Subscribed YouTube’ channel at YouTube Sub-Sahara Africa Creator Awards 2016
MzVee I wish Ghana supported me more
MzVee Artiste congratulates Black Coffee for winning BET Award
BET Awards 2016 AKA admits not getting along with Black Coffee
Stonebwoy “I was never sacked from stage” - singer denies rumours
100 MIYA 2016 Sarkodie, Abraham Attah, others named in 100 Most Influential Young Africans 2016 list

Top Videos

1 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju menbullet
2 Birthdays Sulley Muntari throws a surprise birthday party for Menaye...bullet
3 Watch Moesha Bodoung is a disgrace - Counsellor Lutterodtbullet
4 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
5 The Late Daasebre Gyamena's wife The Late Daasebre Gyamena's...bullet
6 Rashida Black Beauty Rashida Black Beautybullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
9 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet
10 EBONYbullet

Celebrities

Nana Tornado &amp; Delay
Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several juju men
John Cena proposes to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33
Shocking John Cena sparks concern with cryptic message after shock split from fiancee Nikki Bella
Beyonce looks like an Egyptian queen in custom-made Balmain for her Coachella performance
Beyonce Singer pays homage to Fela during Coachella performance
K. Michelle slams fans on Instagram
K. Michelle Singer almost died from her butt surgery but it's not what you think