We can tell you that Diamond Platnumz is not handling being dumped very well but then again, who does?

The Tanzanian singer shared some disturbing posts via his Instagram Story on Monday, April 16, 2018, shading his first baby mama , Zarinah Hassan.

In the posts, it is also clear that he may have reconciled with his 2nd baby mama although not for the right reasons.

Diamond shared what looks to be a reconciliatory video with Hamisa Mobetho, but was contradicted by another video of him making out with an unknown lady in the same room he was pictured in while with his second baby mama.

One of the captions on the videos read, “Ukiachiwa achiya” which loosely translates to “When you get dumped, lose yourself.”

The statement was an obvious shot at Zari who reportedly dumped him on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2018.

Weirdly, he also trolled Hamiza with another caption, “She said she wants child support, nikamwambia nenda kwa RC (I told her go to the RC),” in which he seems to be a referring to Hamisa's move to sue him over child support.

This drama comes barely 24hrs after Zari branded him an idiot for abandoning their children.

Diamond Platnumz and his baby mamas

Recall that Zari shares two kids with Diamond . They welcomed their first child, Latifah Dangote in August 6, 2015, before welcoming a baby boy on December 6, 2016.

The singer later welcomed a baby boy with Hamisa in September 2017.