Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Halifax Ansah-Addo breaks silence on GHC10k Wisa bailout


Bailout Halifax Ansah-Addo breaks silence on GHC10k Wisa bailout

Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah breaks silence on Wisa Greids denying him paying his bailout.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Managing Editor of the Publisher Newspaper and Communications Officer for Zylofon Cash, Halifax Ansah-Addo has finally broken his silence on his ten thousand Ghana cedis bailout for Wisa Greid.

There were reports that artiste, Wisa Greid was provided financial assistance to pay for his fine by a journalist, Ansah Addo Halifax.

However, Wisa Greid in several posts on his social media handles indicated that his fine was paid by his Record Label and some friends at Ghana Tourism Authority.

He indicated that Zylofon Media nor Halifax Ansah-Addo contributed to paying for his bailout as it has been reported by the various news portals in the country.

play

READ MORE:

But reacting to Wisa’s seeming ungratefulness in a press statement, Halifax indicated that when he had wind of the fine, he was told that the musician had challenges raising the money and he, therefore, opted to help him pay since he’s a friend.

The statement further indicated that “The artiste called and confirmed he needed the bailout and we both agreed he should send someone to meet me for it.

Halifax expressed shock at the utter ungratefulness expressed by the artiste and his management saying “The development became a subject of news and subsequently, the artiste’s management were on Neat FM to deny the act of charity.

That denial was also on the management’s social media pages. The musician himself, surprisingly, was also quoted to have denied the act of charity and said that the bail amount was paid by his managers.

Wisa Greid play Wisa Gried

 

He, however, indicated that he never said the money was paid by his employers or any third party.

“At no point in time have I said anywhere or insinuated that the amount was from my employers or a third party.”

READ STATEMENT:

I am compelled to bring some clarity to a running news story which purports that I have falsely claimed I provided funding for the bail of hiplife musician Wisa Greid.

Below are the verifiable facts that can be proven beyond doubt:

1. By mid-morning on Monday, April 30, I had information that the artiste in question had been fined an amount of GHC8,400 or would be jailed for two years if the amount is not paid.

2. I was made to believe the artist was struggling to raise the amount and was still on the court. I immediately contacted a few journalist friends who were in the court with him to tell him I can be of help and he should, therefore, call me if he needed my help in raising the amount.

3. The artiste called and confirmed he needed the bailout and we both agreed he should send someone to meet me for it.

4. As agreed, the artiste sent a representative who met with me and I gave the representative an amount of GHC 10,000 as a pure act of charity in my own name for someone I consider a friend and brother.

5. I informed the musician I have given out the said amount to be brought to him for the bailout and he expressed gratitude.

6. The development became a subject of news and subsequently, the artiste’s management were on Neat FM to deny the act of charity. That denial was also on the management’s social media pages.

7. The musician himself, surprisingly, was also quoted to have denied the act of charity and said that the bail amount was paid by his managers.

8. I would have put the amount into other uses if the musician had given me the slightest hint that he had no challenges raising the amount.

9. At no point in time have I said anywhere or insinuated that the amount was from my employers or a third party.

10. It is my hope these verifiable facts would bring some clarity to the needless logomachy.

Signed.
Halifax Ansah-Addo.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Mr Eazi: I have never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui - Singer Mr Eazi I have never been romantically in love with Fella Makafui - Singer
Pant Removing Pastor: Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real Pant Removing Pastor Photo of pastor removing woman’s pant was a movie, not real
Mr Eazi: I’m worth more than a million dollars - Singer Mr Eazi I’m worth more than a million dollars - Singer
Moesha Boduong: Actress resurfaces after weeks of silence; says she misses Ghanaians Moesha Boduong Actress resurfaces after weeks of silence; says she misses Ghanaians
Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’ pops up Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’ pops up
Shatta Couple: Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with Shatta Michy Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with Shatta Michy

Recommended Videos

Counselor Lutterodt: Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga' Counselor Lutterodt Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga'
Wisa Greid: Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court Wisa Greid Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court
Video: Mr Eazi on Delay Show Video Mr Eazi on Delay Show



Top Articles

1 Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?bullet
2 VIDEO Jackie Appiah without ‘wig’ pops upbullet
3 Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"bullet
4 Wisa Greid Singer found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposurebullet
5 Photo Check out Nana Aba's son, all grown nowbullet
6 Temi Otedola 4 Things you should know about Mr Eazi's new...bullet
7 Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’...bullet
8 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a...bullet
9 Six Packs And All Check out the amazing body...bullet
10 Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale reveals details of his...bullet

Related Articles

Wisa Greid Singer says he almost failed as an artiste
Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits she is ugly
Dancehall Artiste Shatta Wale reveals details of his meeting with UK ambassador
Revelation Nana Aba Anamoah's baby daddy pops up on Facebook?
Shatta Couple Shatta Wale finally speaks about ‘break-up’ with Shatta Michy
Nana Aba deletes son’s photos after alleged ‘baby daddy’ pops up

Top Videos

1 Video Mr Eazi on Delay Showbullet
2 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his bedroombullet
3 Full Episode Moesha Boduong on "Sex & Love Around the World"bullet
4 Afia Schwarzenegger Actor accuses Delay of sending him to several...bullet
5 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
6 Actress Video: I’m not pregnant, I don’t smoke weed - Ahoufe Patribullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Dhat Gyal 16 year old Musician Headlines MTN FA Cup Awards...bullet
9 EBONYbullet
10 Video Counselor Lutterodt apologizes to Yvonne Nelsonbullet

Celebrities

Kanye West
Kanye West "Slavery was a choice" - rapper says
Kanye West with Charlemagne
Kanye West Rapper is talking about his 2016 meltdown, here's what you need to know
Afia Schwarzenegger
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits she is ugly
Wisa Greid
Wisa Greid Singer says he almost failed as an artiste