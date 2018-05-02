Halifax Ansah-Addo breaks silence on GHC10k Wisa bailout

news

Managing Editor of the Publisher Newspaper and Communications Officer for Zylofon Cash, Halifax Ansah-Addo has finally broken his silence on his ten thousand Ghana cedis bailout for Wisa Greid.

There were reports that artiste, Wisa Greid was provided financial assistance to pay for his fine by a journalist, Ansah Addo Halifax.

However, Wisa Greid in several posts on his social media handles indicated that his fine was paid by his Record Label and some friends at Ghana Tourism Authority.

He indicated that Zylofon Media nor Halifax Ansah-Addo contributed to paying for his bailout as it has been reported by the various news portals in the country.

But reacting to Wisa’s seeming ungratefulness in a press statement, Halifax indicated that when he had wind of the fine, he was told that the musician had challenges raising the money and he, therefore, opted to help him pay since he’s a friend.

The statement further indicated that “The artiste called and confirmed he needed the bailout and we both agreed he should send someone to meet me for it.

Halifax expressed shock at the utter ungratefulness expressed by the artiste and his management saying “The development became a subject of news and subsequently, the artiste’s management were on Neat FM to deny the act of charity.

That denial was also on the management’s social media pages. The musician himself, surprisingly, was also quoted to have denied the act of charity and said that the bail amount was paid by his managers.

He, however, indicated that he never said the money was paid by his employers or any third party.

“At no point in time have I said anywhere or insinuated that the amount was from my employers or a third party.”

I am compelled to bring some clarity to a running news story which purports that I have falsely claimed I provided funding for the bail of hiplife musician Wisa Greid.

Below are the verifiable facts that can be proven beyond doubt:

1. By mid-morning on Monday, April 30, I had information that the artiste in question had been fined an amount of GHC8,400 or would be jailed for two years if the amount is not paid.

2. I was made to believe the artist was struggling to raise the amount and was still on the court. I immediately contacted a few journalist friends who were in the court with him to tell him I can be of help and he should, therefore, call me if he needed my help in raising the amount.

3. The artiste called and confirmed he needed the bailout and we both agreed he should send someone to meet me for it.

4. As agreed, the artiste sent a representative who met with me and I gave the representative an amount of GHC 10,000 as a pure act of charity in my own name for someone I consider a friend and brother.

5. I informed the musician I have given out the said amount to be brought to him for the bailout and he expressed gratitude.

6. The development became a subject of news and subsequently, the artiste’s management were on Neat FM to deny the act of charity. That denial was also on the management’s social media pages.

7. The musician himself, surprisingly, was also quoted to have denied the act of charity and said that the bail amount was paid by his managers.

8. I would have put the amount into other uses if the musician had given me the slightest hint that he had no challenges raising the amount.

9. At no point in time have I said anywhere or insinuated that the amount was from my employers or a third party.

10. It is my hope these verifiable facts would bring some clarity to the needless logomachy.

Signed.

Halifax Ansah-Addo.