Kafui Danku breaks silence on why husband missed book launch

Husband of Ghanaian actress and producer Kafui Danku, Kojo Pitcher was absent at the star-studded launch of her maiden book ‘Silence Is Not Golden’.

She showed up without her engagement band at the press launch of the book in January this year, attributing the absence of the ring was because she has ‘gain weight’.

After her husband failed to show up at the second event, the actress was quick to deny suggestions of turmoil in her marriage.

Kafui, who is the CEO of ABC Pictures, has her ring back on, expectations that Pitcher will be the biggest cheer leader at Unique Floral on Sunday evening where she launched the book, was dashed as he was no where to be found.

When JoyNews’ MzGee asked the ‘Happy Death Day’ producer, she retorted her husband was taking care of other matters.

“Sometimes things happen, you don’t know, somebody has to go somewhere and take care of something or they have to stay back or they have to attend to a certain call that is equally important and all that,” Kafui told MzGee.

Kafui and Pitcher got together years ago after she met him aboard a flight. They have a daughter, Lorde Ivana Pitcher together.