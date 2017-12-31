Shocking :  Kumchacha reveals Ebony fans threatened to burn down his church

Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

There has been a public outcry over the style of Ebony, with Kumchacha weighing in on the matter to urge her to change her fashion style.

Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has revealed cult fans of musician Ebony have threatened to burn down his church after he criticised her fashion style.

There has been a public outcry over the fashion style of Ebony, with Kumchacha weighing into the matter to urge her to change her style of dressing.

Kumchacha has reveals receiving threatening messages from fans of Ebony following his criticism of the artiste.

Speaking exclusively to Kofi TV, he said: “I have been a critic of Ebony Reigns and not attacked her or insulted her but just when I criticized her sometime back I started receiving threatening messages from some fans in Germany saying that they will come and burn down my church.

“I asked them what my crime was only for them to tell me that they are planning to burn down my church because I have attacked their celebrity. I have reported the issue to the Police just in case they go ahead with their plans they can be arrested wherever they are."

He described the threats to have his church burnt down as "useless" since he is a good friend of Ebony.

“Why should these useless guys in Germany threaten me when indeed Ebony and I are very good friends. I have no issue with the singer but only thought it wise to criticize her dressing. If that is how fans behave, then pastors who speak their minds will have their churches burnt” he noted.

