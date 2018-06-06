Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure


American rapper Snoop Dogg has shaded Ghana for failing to qualify for the World Cup.

Ghana’s failure to make it to the global showpiece in Russia has attracted the attention of American rapper, Snoop Dogg who saw it as an opportunity to poke fun at Ghana.

Even before the World Cup itself commences, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were trending for their sleek jersey which has reportedly created a buzz everywhere.

For this reason, the iconic superstar could not think far on why Ghana does not appear with their ‘brothers’ from Nigeria hence he took to his official Instagram page to share a hilarious collage picture.

He posted a picture of Nigerians in their world cup gear and a picture of a random Ghanaian in a funny outfit.

Ghana failed to make it to the World Cup after three successive appearances in 2006, 2010 and 2014.

