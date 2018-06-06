US rapper Snoop Dogg shades Ghana for world cup failure

news

Ghana’s failure to make it to the global showpiece in Russia has attracted the attention of American rapper, Snoop Dogg who saw it as an opportunity to poke fun at Ghana.

Even before the World Cup itself commences, the Super Eagles of Nigeria were trending for their sleek jersey which has reportedly created a buzz everywhere.

READ MORE: KKD celebrates his 80-year-old dad like every proud son should

For this reason, the iconic superstar could not think far on why Ghana does not appear with their ‘brothers’ from Nigeria hence he took to his official Instagram page to share a hilarious collage picture.

He posted a picture of Nigerians in their world cup gear and a picture of a random Ghanaian in a funny outfit.

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Jun 5, 2018 at 8:10am PDT

Ghana failed to make it to the World Cup after three successive appearances in 2006, 2010 and 2014.