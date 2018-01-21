Home > Entertainment > Music >

Dancehall musician signed by an international record label


Dhat Gyal 16-year-old Ghanaian Dancehall musician signs for international record label

The signing took place at the National Theatre on Saturday.

Ghanaian dancehall musician Ernestina Afari, better known as Dhat Gyal, has signed a five-year deal for Norway-based production label, 5K Productions.

“Our target is to work with her for 10-years but she has the right to opt out after 5-years if she’s not convinced working with us,” Augustine Mark, manager for the production house said.

Dhat Gyal is yet to release an album and hopes to cross the borders of Africa in the next few years with her music.

She  is a Junior High School graduate looking forward to enter Senior High School next year

