Itz Tiffany says she will bounce back soon

Tiffany has revealed that she is doing everything possible to bounce back into the music business.
Speaking in an interview with Class FM on her birthday, Tiffany explained that her fans had not heard from her in a while because she just opened a beauty supply shop and has been concentrating on running it.
“I just opened a beauty supply [shop], so I don’t like doing two things at a time.”
She said: “After my birthday, I’m going to start with music again so this is just a little freestyle that I dropped. I have been hiding but I will be back.”
Tiffany was born on 20 March 1987. She is popular for her song ‘Fake London Boy’ and was featured on Fuse ODG’s ‘Azonto.’