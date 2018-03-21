Itz Tiffany says she will bounce back soon

news

Ghanaian female Afro-pop artiste, Itz Tiffany, born Tiffany Owusu, says her inactiveness in the music scene has been due to her inability to multitask.

Speaking in an interview with Class FM on her birthday, Tiffany explained that her fans had not heard from her in a while because she just opened a beauty supply shop and has been concentrating on running it.

“I just opened a beauty supply [shop], so I don’t like doing two things at a time.”

Tiffany assured her fans that she was going to start doing music all over again after her birthday and make another appearance on the music scene soon.

She said: “After my birthday, I’m going to start with music again so this is just a little freestyle that I dropped. I have been hiding but I will be back.”

Tiffany was born on 20 March 1987. She is popular for her song ‘Fake London Boy’ and was featured on Fuse ODG’s ‘Azonto.’