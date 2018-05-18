Kumi Guitar - Temperature feat. Jupitar (Prod. by Linkin)

After hit singles, ‘Betweener’ and the controversial ‘Gyae’ – Kumi is out with the Jupitar-assisted highlife track, ‘Temperature’, produced by Linkin.
The Zylofon Music-recording artiste, just days after being discharged from hospital has put together, what sounds like another quality work from his stable.
Jupitar’s quality feature compliments Kumi’s excellence with the vocals – making the song one to listen and enjoy.