Laud De Poet drops new spoken word song -Keeping Hope Alive

news

Laud Halm-Quartey affectionately addressed as LaudDePoet has done it again with Keeping Hope Alive (YHWH dey) proving his uniqueness and versatility.

Dropping a spoken word song or should we say a rhythmic poetic piece.

This master piece is a clear example of " it's a bird... No it's a plane ...it's superman" yes this is a supercraft by this creative. Finding itself in a comfortable balance between spoken and music.

So when ask what genre this falls he said, "like my father I've created I'm sure there are many Adams in this jungle of an industry, they will name it. As a poet it is quite poetic. I'm still serving call me a maid call me help call me a waiter. I'm just into service. Undoubtedly its riding on an Afrobeat, high life"

When asked who worked on the production he said it was done by Rekx_beatz.