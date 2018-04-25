Home > Entertainment > Music >

Mr Eazi assures Patapaa of big gig in U.K


Mr Eazi Singer assures Patapaa of big gig in U.K

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has promised to help Patapaa perform on one of his show in UK.

‘One Corner’ hit maker, Patapaa who recently lost the "Song of the Year" award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards has called on Mr Eazi to bill him on one of his show in UK.

The Swedru base artiste will soon be laughing to the bank to cash out a fat money because Mr Eazi has announced a big plan for him.

The ‘Bankulize’ hitmaker in a tweet has assured the musician to have patience because his management is dreaming of promoting his brand.

He made it publicly after the ‘One Corner’ hitmaker requested that he should organise a show for him or bill him for one of his shows in U.K.

After the Swedru-based musician’s plea, Mr. Eazi asked him to contact the head of his management, Meister to talk to him over the petition.

This is not the first time Mr Eazi has shown interest in helping Patapaa. He made it known after this year’s Ghana Music Awards that he would lend a helping hand to him after he lost the "Song Of The Year" category to Fancy Gadam.

