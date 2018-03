news

Musician Fancy Gadam has hooked up with Mr Eazi for a new single, titled "YakaChana".

Produced by Dr Fiza, "YakaChana" (meaning 'where are you up to?') is accompanied by a classic music video directed by David Nicol-sey.

The 5mMusic and Sultan Incorporation label musician recently picked up the award for the 'Best Collaboration of the Year' at 3Music Awards with his breakthrough single, titled "Total Cheat" featuring Sarkodie.

