Music Video: Haywaya - Odo Yewu

Music is dynamic, and every versatile artiste knows what to give the fans when the need arises.

We all bear witness to the fact that fastest-rising Ghanaian musician, Haywaya used to be a hardcore rapper at least we could tell from his previous music submission - ’Bakukaiba’ with E.L and ’Tamalady’ with Efya.

However, he has shown his versatility with current output titled ’Odo Yewu’ which he used to express profound love for the woman of his life. We could hear throughout the song, how he kept begging her not to leave him.

The audio was produced by Ptunes mastered by Drvmroll.

Haywaya recruited Jeneral Jay for the video shoot and he delivered just the right message echoed in the song at a location in Accra.

With this sudden switch from rap to singing, what next should we expect from this genius?

See below for both the audio and video for ’Odo Yewu’.