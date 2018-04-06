Music Video: Lil Win - Akyire Asem

Lil Win, in "Akyire Asem" music video, cautions fans that, there will be an account for whatever action that we take in this life and it is only best if we do the right and morally accepted ones
He releases the video for his latest single, "Akyire Asem" and visuals for the song is full of laughter.
You can't stop laughing at the number of years Lil Win gives to these convicts.
The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi.
Enjoy below.