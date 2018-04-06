Music Video: Lil Win - Akyire Asem

news

Actor cum musician, Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' surely knows how to entertain Ghana and the world.

He releases the video for his latest single, "Akyire Asem" and visuals for the song is full of laughter.

Lil Win, in "Akyire Asem" cautions fans that, there will be an account for whatever action that we take in this life and it is only best if we do the right and morally accepted ones

The CEO of Weezy Empire poses as a judge, judging criminals brought before him in his court.

You can't stop laughing at the number of years Lil Win gives to these convicts.

The video was directed by Steve Gyamfi.

Enjoy below.