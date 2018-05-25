New Music Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi (Prod. by MOG)

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Efya - Mamee feat. Mr Eazi (Prod. by MOG)


Efya delivers her wonderfully melodic new single 'Mamee', featuring Afrobeats artiste Mr Eazi.

Award-winning Ghanaian songstress Efya delivers her wonderfully melodic new single 'Mamee', featuring Afrobeats artiste Mr Eazi.

‘Mamee’ is an upbeat, summery production, which flaunts Efya’s soulful vocal performance, alongside Mr Eazi’s smooth rap abilities. ‘Mamee’ samples the infectious chorus from Mariah Carey and Busta Rhymes’ 2003 hit single, 'I Know What You Want'.

‘Mamee’ marks the second time EFYA and Mr Eazi have joined forces. The ‘Leg Over’ hitmaker enlisted Efya to sing on his 2016 single, ‘Skintight’, which has surpassed 17 million plays on Spotify alone.

EFYA began her singing career like most, in the church choir, before performing under the moniker 'Miss Jane'. She later reinvented herself under the name EFYA and in 2013, she released her mixtape ‘This Is Not The Album’ which was acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

‘This Is Not The Album’ features her incredibly powerful and euphoric ballad 'Best In Me'. The track won the Ghanaian singer ‘Record of The Year’ and ‘Best Female Vocalist’ at the Ghana Music Awards. In total, EFYA has achieved the ‘Best Female Vocalist’ award five times consecutively.

Not stopping there, adding to her astounding success in her native Ghana, EFYA was nominated five times at the World Music Awards.

Efya continues to go from strength to strength with new single, 'Mamee'. Positioned to be this year’s summer anthem, EYFA’s latest serving marks the evolving nature of her tones and cementing her reputation as one of the fastest rising talents in the 2018 music scene.

