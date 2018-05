news

Fast rising Ghanaian rap artiste and record producer Maabna is back with another potential banger titled “Brag”.

The self-acclaimed King of Kyebi took his bragging rights to a whole new level in his latest masterpiece.

He called the shots and later claimed he’s being tagged as a braggart in the music industry.

Enjoy the Hiplife sound produced by himself below and don’t forget to share your views with us.