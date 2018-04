news

Harbour City Recordz signed artiste and 2017 Unsung Act nominee at the 2017 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Real MC has released a new single.

Titled "OLA" (Yenda), the new single is quite different from his debut single Shishiblishi and was produced by Kaywa.

Listen to OLA (Yenda) from below and don't forget to share your views with us.