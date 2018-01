news

Renzel Music signed artiste O.L after dishing out his first single "High" since joining to the label in October 2017 is out with a follow-up song dubbed ''One Chance''.

This mid tempo afro-fusion song with a feel of that authentic Ghanaian Highlife is a self-explanatory song in which he expresses his regrets for hurting this one girl and their relationship, hence asking for another chance to get back together and work things out for good.

On production for this masterpiece is young budding producer ''Keezy OnTheBeat'' and Possigee on the mix.

