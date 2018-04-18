Photos: Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio

Stonebwoy and South African rap star Nasty C has been spotted together in a recording studio.
Nasty C, whose legal name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, earlier stated that he was anxious to meet his 2017 BET Awards “Best International Act: Africa” category competitor.
READ MORE: Nasty C trolls himself after falling on stage at VGMA 2018
The “Said” hitmaker told Starr FM that “I have to meet Stonebwoy, I love people like him. He has some positive vibes and he is passionate about helping people. I have to meet Stonebwoy, I really like people.”
READ ALSO: SA rapper Nasty C anxious to meet Stonebwoy
Nasty shared their studio session photos on his Instagram page with the caption: “GIANTS”.
Maybe, fans should expect a hit from their studio session.