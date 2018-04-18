Photos: Stonebwoy, Nasty C hit the studio

Home > Entertainment > Music >

Stonebwoy and South African rap star Nasty C has been spotted together in a recording studio.

  Published:
Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and South African rap star Nasty C has been spotted together in a recording studio.

Nasty C, whose legal name is Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, earlier stated that he was anxious to meet his 2017 BET Awards “Best International Act: Africa” category competitor.

The “Said” hitmaker told Starr FM that “I have to meet Stonebwoy, I love people like him. He has some positive vibes and he is passionate about helping people. I have to meet Stonebwoy, I really like people.”

The duo finally met in an undisclosed studio and did some recordings, according to sources.

Nasty shared their studio session photos on his Instagram page with the caption: “GIANTS”.

Maybe, fans should expect a hit from their studio session.

