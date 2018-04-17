Nast C anxious to meet Stonebwoy

news

Popular South African rapper, Nsikayesizwe David Junior Ngcobo, better known as Nasty C, has said he is anxious to meet Ghanaian dancehall sensation Stonebwoy.

According to him, he likes the Bhim Nation label own because he (Stonebwoy) is “passionate about helping people”.

“I have to meet Stonebwoy, I love people like him. He has some positive vibes and he is passionate about helping people. I have to meet Stonebwoy, I really like people,” he told Giovani and Berla Mundi on Starr Drive Monday.

Nasty C who was a guest international act at the 19th VGMAs held at the Conference Centre last Saturday also said even though he has heard of Stonebwoy’s dancehall rival Shatta Wale, he does not know his works.

“I have heard the name Shatta Wale but not his works. I don’t know if he is a man or woman”. He however, singled out Kwesi Arthur’s “Grind Day” as his favourite Ghanaian song.

The South African further intimated he was comfortable on the VGMA stage because he is used to performing to an audience like that.

"I do perform in school halls so I was not disturbed by the sound at the VGMAs. I am not afraid to share stories about me to people. I believe my stories can motivate people”.