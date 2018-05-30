Home > Entertainment > Music >

Pusha T continues feud with Drake on 'The story of Adidon' response


Pusha T Rapper continues feud with Drake on 'The story of Adidon' response

Pusha T is not backing down as he responds to Drake's 'Duppy Freestyle' with new single.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Pusha T releases new diss single, ''The story of Adidon'' (Twitter/PushaT)
Pusha T has continued the lyrical war with Drake on his new diss track, 'The story of Adidon'.

Rapping over Jay-Z's ''The story of O.J'' instrumental off the 4.44 album, the G.O.O.D music rapper, Pusha T clapped back at Drake who had released his Duppy Freestyle days ago in response to Infrared, off Pusha's recent album, Daytona.

Premiered on Tuesday night, March 29, Pusha clapped back at the 6 god suggesting that the rapper may have fathered a child with an unknown porn star.

play Pusha T releases scathing new Drake diss ''The story of Adidon'' (RollingStone)

 

''Drug dealin aside, ghostwriting aside, let's have a heart to heart about your pride, even though you're multi, I see that your soul don't look alive...

Let em know who you choose as your Beyonce, Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother, cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is one her, A baby's involved, It's deeper than rap''.

ALSO READ: Kanye West announces new album

On the Drake image

The rapper who was vicious on every line also made the song available on his Soundcloud page with an art cover that had Drake's face smeared in black paint.

He however took to his Twitter page following the release of the song to address the image as he cheekily posted, ''Please stop referring to this picture as artwork... I am not an internet baby, I don't edit images... this is a real picture''.

 

The onslaught wasn't reserved for Drake alone as there were lines on the song that were reserved for the rappers parents, ''Dennis Graham, stay off the gram, bitch I'm on one''.

The single immediately became a trending topic since it was released and has already generated a lot of responses on social media.

 

With the new single, Pusha T has lengthened an ongoing war that dates back to 2016 with Drake's Two Birds, One Stone single, and at this point, we await to see if the 6 god will again be responding to the latest track.

Listen to the reply below

 

