Ghanaian Hypeman and MC, BerimaSeanbills has been lucky enough to grab the attention of one of the world’s most famous boxers, Floyd Mayweather.

The American boxer, who is worth over 400 million US dollars, was spotted grooving to BerimaSeanbills’ latest banger, titled “Bigging” (Y3 Wo Kese3).

He was spotted hanging out with friends while enjoying the latest trending song in Ghana.

BerimaSeanbills featured Canada-based Ghanaian rapper Friyie who is also business partner to Floyd Mayweather’s TMT and rising star Broni on this banger.

“Bigging” was inspired by ‘Fear No Man!’ – a Ghanaian owned global clothing brand and was produced by engineer Prince Ipappi.

Enjoy the full song below.