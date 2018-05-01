Home > Entertainment >

Shatta Wale breaks silence on “break up” with Shatta Michy


Dancehall King Shatta Wale lifts lid on “break up” with Shatta Michy stories

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has finally disclosed the status of his relationship with his baby mama, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Michy.

The lovers who are both musicians can’t deny that they are having a rough time at home with regard to their relationship, have been throwing indirect jabs at each other on social media.

Many observers have claimed that the two are on the brink of a break up.

But others have also rubbished the “break up” story, stressing it’s just a mere stunt to arrest the attention of fans.

Latest rumours, however, suggest that Shatta is allegedly “dating” an upcoming musician called Bigail.

Shatta Michy, on the other hand, has changed everything affiliating her to the “Shatta Movement” empire on her social media handles. She has also indicated in a latest post that she was single and free from oppression.

But speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Shatta described the current status of his relationship with Shatta Michy as “a bit coded and complicated”.

Asked by Andy Dosty what he meant by complicated since the two of them are perceived to be separated, Shatta swerved the question, maintaining that, “It is a bit coded and complicated to me. I just want to take it on the low”.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Afia Schwarzenegger: TV host admits she is ugly Afia Schwarzenegger TV host admits she is ugly
Bigail: Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo" Bigail Shatta Wale's alleged girlfriend jams to "Gringo"
Wisa Greid: Singer says he almost failed as an artiste Wisa Greid Singer says he almost failed as an artiste
Nsuo Kojo King: Rapper drops big budget video for “I No Dey See You Self” Nsuo Kojo King Rapper drops big budget video for “I No Dey See You Self”
Olamide: Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo" Olamide Nigerian star goes 'crazy' over Shatta Wale's "Gringo"
Benevolence: Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah pays off Wisa Greid's GHc 8,400 court fine Benevolence Zylofon Media's Halifax Ansah pays off Wisa Greid's GHc 8,400 court fine

Recommended Videos

Music Video: Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self Music Video Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self
Counselor Lutterodt: Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga' Counselor Lutterodt Marriages are Breaking because Men Can’t Lick Their Wives 'tonga'
Wisa Greid: Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court Wisa Greid Artist found guilty by an Accra circuit court



Top Articles

1 Angel Obinim Bishop turns 40; here are 12 controversial things about himbullet
2 +18 VIDEO Watch Afia Schwarzenegger caught cheatingbullet
3 Chevrolet Camaro Kwadwo Nkansah 'Lil Win' flaunts his new customized carbullet
4 Ebony's Funeral I can’t tell if Ebony’s Dad is an occult –...bullet
5 Nudity Is Sexy "I can walk naked" - Stephanie Bensonbullet
6 VGMA 2018 TV3 apologizes for ‘loss in transmission’ just when...bullet
7 Celebrity Birthday Ingrid Alabi celebrates birthday with jaw...bullet
8 Dancehall King Shatta Wale lifts lid on “break up” with...bullet
9 Photo Deborah Vanessa goes naked in photoshootbullet
10 Photos 6 times you instantly fell in love with Deborah...bullet

Entertainment

Jackie Appiah
VIDEO Jackie Appiah without ‘wig’ pops up
Rex Omar
Zylofon Music Label apologises to Rex Omar over copyright infringement
Mr Eazi
Video Mr Eazi talks girlfriend and career on The Delay show
Wisa Greid
Wisa Greid Singer found guilty, fined GH₵ 8,400 for indecent exposure