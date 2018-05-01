Shatta Wale breaks silence on “break up” with Shatta Michy

news

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has finally disclosed the status of his relationship with his baby mama, Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Shatta Michy.

The lovers who are both musicians can’t deny that they are having a rough time at home with regard to their relationship, have been throwing indirect jabs at each other on social media.

Many observers have claimed that the two are on the brink of a break up.

But others have also rubbished the “break up” story, stressing it’s just a mere stunt to arrest the attention of fans.

Latest rumours, however, suggest that Shatta is allegedly “dating” an upcoming musician called Bigail.

Shatta Michy, on the other hand, has changed everything affiliating her to the “Shatta Movement” empire on her social media handles. She has also indicated in a latest post that she was single and free from oppression.

But speaking on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty, Shatta described the current status of his relationship with Shatta Michy as “a bit coded and complicated”.

Asked by Andy Dosty what he meant by complicated since the two of them are perceived to be separated, Shatta swerved the question, maintaining that, “It is a bit coded and complicated to me. I just want to take it on the low”.