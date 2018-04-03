13-year-old boy contesting to become a governor

news

If the older generation of politicians will not serve our interest, then we have to take the bull by the horns ourselves. That is probably the motivation behind the quest by a 13 year-old boy who has put himself up to be voted for as the governor of Vermont state in the US.

The main campaign message Ethan Sonneborn has been espousing is to formulate a comprehensive gun control policies to guarantee the safety and security of life and property in his jurisdiction in case he wins the election.

According to UPI.com, the only challenges the Bristol eighth grader has been facing which could be advantage to his contenders are his age and inadequate resources to fund his campaign activities.

The young boy who declared his interest in the governorship position last year is reported to have told the media that: "My generation has been taking an important step in this because we're the ones were getting shot. This affects us directly and people who say it can't happen in Vermont, we came this close to it happening in Vermont. It will happen in Vermont if we don't take action."

READ MORE: Obinim backs 'sakawa'

He added that New England's hunting culture “is a culture that I respect, but if it's making the decision between letting my friends have a good time at a firing range and them possibly being involved in a school shooting, I'm choosing legislation to protect them from that school shooting."

Ethan Sonneborn’s bravado is admired by many people including Vermont Democratic Party Executive Director, Conor Casey who said: "It's funny, his biggest barrier is complications to being in school while simultaneously running for governor -- not that I'm advocating that he drop out. Also, not having a driver's license. He's dependent on other people for rides to statewide events he speaks at.

"I'll admit when I first heard about a 13-year-old running, I thought, 'Is this some kid from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, spoiled?' But that's not the case. Ethan really did embrace the gun issue early on. He's representing younger people and he's been a good voice for them."

Ethan Sonneborn is taking advantage of the liberal gubernatorial laws of the state that currently have no age limit for potential contestants, but Vermont Secretary of State, Jim Condos reportedly said restrictions may be imposed from next year after consultative discussions.