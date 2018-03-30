Home > Filla >

Car snatchers inflict cutlass wounds on driver, bolt with taxi


Car snatchers inflict cutlass wounds on driver, bolt with taxi

Three car snatchers on Thursday reportedly inflicted cutlass wounds on a commercial driver and snatched his taxi.

According to reports, the three hired him from Obuasi to Kwabena Kwakrom and snatched the car with registration number AS 1743-16.

30-year-old Yaw Okyere narrating his ordeal to Adom News Isaac Normanyo said the robbers asked him to take a left turn after reaching OMAC hotel, a popular hotel in Obuasi.

He said when they got to a junction, they asked him to stop, sprinkled pepper on his face, beat him up and inflicted cutlass wounds on his body.

But for some Good Samaritan who rushed him to the Brynt hospital in Obuasi, Yaw Okyere said he would have been a dead man.

Meanwhile, he has lodged a formal complaint to the police and has since begun investigations.

 

credit: adomonline

