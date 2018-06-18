Chorkor pastor remanded for defiling a 13 year old girl

news

A pastor who doubles as driver was denied bail by an Accra circuit court and remanded into police custody for allegedly defiling a 13=year=old girl in his residence at Chorkor, a suburb of Accra.

Charged with defilement, Eric Quaye pleaded not guilty and is expected to appear in court again on June 26 for further hearing.

Counsel for the accused person, Michael Kpodo applied for bail for his client, but the court presided over by Ruby Naa Adjeley Quaison did not grant the application.

According to the GNA, chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the court that the complainant is mother of the victim with whom the suspect lives in the same vicinity.

The prosecution narrated that pastor Eric Quaye lured the victim into his room and had sexual intercourse with him, while she was playing with his daughter last month.

Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire further revealed that on June 6, this same year, the pastor again asked the victim to dry his sponge for him, but upon her return he again lured the girl into his room and has sex with her.

Prosecution added that some neighbours spotted the victim emerging from the pastor’s room and alerted the complainant, and upon interrogation the victim disclosed her ordeal to her mother.

The disturbed mother went to the police station and filed a complaint, and a medical form was issued her to take the victim to the hospital.

Pastor Eric Quaye was subsequently arrested.

It is not clear yet which church Eric Quaye preaches the word of God in and how his congregation is reacting to the scandal that has hit their leader.