Police force woman to remove clothes because she has beard

A woman from Kayole village in Kenya is traumatised after she was allegedly forced by police officers to strip to enable them ascertain her gender because she has beard.

Teresiah Mumbi Maina is reported to have accused two police officers from Huruma Police station of subjecting her to all sorts of demeaning treatments on Thursday, May 24 under the guise of figuring out whether she was a male or female.

A report by Tuko.co.ke indicated that Teresiah who works as a tout along the route was arrested on the said day together with 15 other colleagues and were placed in police cells.

She claimed as soon as two police officers saw her beard they asked her to remove her clothes for examination, and all pleas to them to avoid humiliating her fell on death ears.

Narrating her ordeal in an interview, Teresiah said: “Two officers came and told me to take off my clothes. They then examined me. I’m not sure what they saw but they told me to return to my cell.”

As if that was not embarrassing enough, the police officers equally forced the poor woman to shave her beard to make her resemble a female to them.

The lady who suffers from a condition known as hypertrichosis educated the errant police officers that the beard would definitely grow again after some days even if she shaved it, but they insisted that she shaved it.

After the humiliating so-called examination the officers then asked the woman to return to the police cell.