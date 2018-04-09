Wind blew cocaine into my purse - woman tells police

Home > Filla >

Authorities say a Florida woman is blaming a windy day for the cocaine that police found in her purse.

A Florida woman ‘caught with cocaine’ blamed ‘the wind’ for blowing the drug into her purse.

Kennecia Posey, 26, was searched after the car she was in was swerving in the roadway when it was stopped by Fort Pierce police in Florida.

An officer approached the car and smelled marijuana coming from inside. When he searched of the car cocaine and marijuana was found in separate bags inside a purse that Posey had on her lap, ABC 10 reported.

When questioned about the drugs, Posey admitted that the marijuana was hers, police said. The cocaine was a different story.

"I don't know anything about any cocaine," Posey said, according to the report. "It's a windy day. It must have flown through the window and into my purse."

Posey was booked into the county jail on one felony count of cocaine possession and a misdemeanour count of marijuana possession. She was later released on bond.

