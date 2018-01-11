news

A 24-year-old Kenyan woman has been arrested by the police after she reportedly stabbed her husband to death for refusing to have sex with her.

Harriet Nambi, according to yabaleftonline.ng, accused 25-year-old Musa Batera of denying her sex since she gave birth through Caesarian section about two months ago.

The deceased, was reportedly a polygamous man with three wives and was the chairman of Kaliro district Boda Boda Association.

READ MORE: Why would a teacher send this image to a 17-year-old pupil?

A neighbour of the family, Hasifa Babirye is reported to have told police that Nambi, a primary school teacher at Kaliro Town, “told me that her husband was denying her sex yet she needed it. I asked her to wait since she had just been operated upon but she was obsessed.”

She added “I tried to ask her to give it time but she said she was going to harm him and when the husband returned, she stabbed him.”

The suspect reportedly invited her deceased husband into their rented room where a fierce argument ensued, leading to the unfortunate death.

Confirming the incident, the Kaliro District police boss, Joseph Kihamba said the suspect would be charged with murder.