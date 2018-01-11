Harriet Nambi reportedly accused 25-year-old Musa Batera of denying her sex since she gave birth through Caesarian section about two months ago.
The deceased, was reportedly a polygamous man with three wives and was the chairman of Kaliro district Boda Boda Association.
A neighbour of the family, Hasifa Babirye is reported to have told police that Nambi, a primary school teacher at Kaliro Town, “told me that her husband was denying her sex yet she needed it. I asked her to wait since she had just been operated upon but she was obsessed.”
The suspect reportedly invited her deceased husband into their rented room where a fierce argument ensued, leading to the unfortunate death.
Confirming the incident, the Kaliro District police boss, Joseph Kihamba said the suspect would be charged with murder.