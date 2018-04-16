news

Creating and registering an NGO in Ghana is fairly simple and easy. With all the goodwill surrounding NGO’s (…actually most of them) in our society, we should all set up one.

Simply put, an NGO is an organization free from government interference. These are seen as goodwill businesses, which are usually non-profit. These organisations can be local, national or international. A lot of developments around the globe can be attributed to the activities of these institutions. If you can’t afford to run one, you can help out by volunteering your expertise to help run the organization.

Set your own non-profit organisation in 3 easy steps.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu organizes Arms around the Child Black Star Gala

Tips to begin your NGO business journey:

Get prepared : A lot of NGO’s start with so much enthusiasm and passion. But along the way these organizations suffer because it takes more than that to be a success. Get some experience in the area you would want to venture into. Join other organizations with similar goals and interest.

: A lot of NGO’s start with so much enthusiasm and passion. But along the way these organizations suffer because it takes more than that to be a success. Get some experience in the area you would want to venture into. Join other organizations with similar goals and interest. Start right : this is why am here. Here to help you start right. Go through all the right procedures especially legalities and formalities. Place the right structures in place to effectively run even in your absence.

: this is why am here. Here to help you start right. Go through all the right procedures especially legalities and formalities. Place the right structures in place to effectively run even in your absence. State your purpose : set your goals from the onset. Know your purpose and what you hope to achieve. State this clearly and without ambiguity.

: set your goals from the onset. Know your purpose and what you hope to achieve. State this clearly and without ambiguity. Set up a plan : every organisation with an effective plan is sure to attract the right business and investors. Set a guide to help you achieve your goals and objectives. Working without a plan is just like throwing your money and time away.

: every organisation with an effective plan is sure to attract the right business and investors. Set a guide to help you achieve your goals and objectives. Working without a plan is just like throwing your money and time away. Familiarise with the setting : Be abreast with not only the cultural setting you find yourself, but also local knowledge. Contacts especially local ones are good for business.

: Be abreast with not only the cultural setting you find yourself, but also local knowledge. Contacts especially local ones are good for business. Be connected and network : work with the contacts that you have amassed. Get to know the influencers, financiers, and leaders in your field. Tap knowledge from them and work into their good graces.

: work with the contacts that you have amassed. Get to know the influencers, financiers, and leaders in your field. Tap knowledge from them and work into their good graces. Re-evaluate and balance : Assessment is necessary to be sure you are still on track to achieve your goals. Then try to find balance in all your activities.

: Assessment is necessary to be sure you are still on track to achieve your goals. Then try to find balance in all your activities. Go digital: to stay relevant, you need to be online. Create a website with an easy user interface and engaging content.

COST OF CREATING AND REGISTERING AN NGO IN GHANA

Apart from an estimated registration fee of about GH155.00 to be paid at the Registrar General Department. There are other incurring fees which would be paid at the Social Welfare Department.

DURATION FOR CREATING AND REGISTERING AN NGO IN GHANA

Creating and registering an NGO is a legal path which needs ample time to put things right. It usually takes about two weeks for both certificates to be issued from the Registrar General Department. The other processes would sure take some time to finally put your NGO into business.

READ ALSO: Axim Hospital gets Italy support as Nkosuohene appeals for more support

SUPPLIES NEEDED WHEN CREATING AND REGISTERING AN NGO IN GHANA

For Registrar General Department

Name and objectives of your NGO.

Members of the Executive board (which has a maximum of 20 persons).

The address and name of the NGO’s auditor.

The address of your main office (the postal and physical address)

Directors and secretaries (their names, addresses, business occupational and nationality)

For the Department of Social Welfare

From the Registrar General’s Department, Certificates of Incorporation and to Commence Business

Application letter on organisation’s letter head addressed to the Department of social welfare.

The profile and constitution of the NGO.

A recommendation letter from the District, Municipal or Metropolitan Assembly. Including the location of your organisation.

Any brochure or publication of/from your organization.

Three copies of an endorsement letter from regional office of Departmental of Social Welfare.

A social investigation report.

READ ALSO: This American Grammy award-winning rapper is building schools in Ghana

STEPS FOR CREATING AND REGISTERING AN NGO IN GHANA