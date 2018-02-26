Home > New Articles >

Kenya's first lady stuns in white dress at holy Hindu ceremony


Margaret Kenyatta Kenya's first lady stuns in a traditional white dress at holy Hindu ceremony

Margaret Kenyatta is considered one of the most beautiful first ladies in the world

  Published:
play Mrs.Kenyatta at the Ram Katha ceremony in Nairobi
Kenya's first lady Margaret Kenyatta showed why she is considered one of the most fashionable women in African politics during her outing at a Hindu spiritual function in Nairobi.

Mrs.Kenyatta was the guest of Hindu leader Morari Bapu during the opening of the Ram Katha, a series of spiritual dialogues and looked stunning in a simple looking traditional white dress.

play

Mrs.Kenyatta being welcomed to the function with flowers

play

 

play

play Mrs.Kenyatta even went barefoot to enjoy a dance

play Mrs.Kenyatta takes her place as the guest of honor

play Mrs.Kenyatta meets the Bapu

As the special guest at the event, she was honoured to light the Diya, a brass lamp which forms an important component during the spiritual discourses for the Hindu.

Ram Katha is a nine-day recital and interpretation of the Hindu Holy texts-the Ramayana- and giving the wisdom contained in Hindu scripture, the relevance of modern living.

Ram Katha dialogues and discourses focus on truth, love and compassion-a universal message that the 72-year old Bapu has been spreading across the world for the last 50 years.  In 2017, he held two Ram Katha dialogues in London and Colorado (USA).

