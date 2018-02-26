Kenya's first lady stuns in white dress at holy Hindu ceremony

Margaret Kenyatta is considered one of the most beautiful first ladies in the world
Kenya's first lady Margaret Kenyatta showed why she is considered one of the most fashionable women in African politics during her outing at a Hindu spiritual function in Nairobi.
Mrs.Kenyatta was the guest of Hindu leader Morari Bapu during the opening of the Ram Katha, a series of spiritual dialogues and looked stunning in a simple looking traditional white dress.
Mrs.Kenyatta being welcomed to the function with flowers
As the special guest at the event, she was honoured to light the Diya, a brass lamp which forms an important component during the spiritual discourses for the Hindu.
Ram Katha is a nine-day recital and interpretation of the Hindu Holy texts-the Ramayana- and giving the wisdom contained in Hindu scripture, the relevance of modern living.
Ram Katha dialogues and discourses focus on truth, love and compassion-a universal message that the 72-year old Bapu has been spreading across the world for the last 50 years. In 2017, he held two Ram Katha dialogues in London and Colorado (USA).