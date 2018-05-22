Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more


Beauty Inspiration 5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more

A collection of Samira Bawumia’s best subtle makeup shots we totally loved.

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more

No one does it better than the Second Lady of Ghana, Samira Bawumia when it comes to toned-down makeup. She is a minimalist when it comes to makeup but does it a whole lot better than some ladies.

The beauty gem has repeatedly redefined the fashion of politics with her stunning appearances. Aside her eye-popping apparels she leaves us spellbound with at events, Samira has an outstanding makeup culture.

Her barely-there make up always makes a much bigger statement anytime she steps out to what most girls go for; fierce cut-crease.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less make up is more.

1.

play

2.

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more play

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more

3.

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more play

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more

4.

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more play

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more

5.

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more play

5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more

