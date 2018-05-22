He has been sighted with a new lady believed to be an actress in pictures on Instagram.
After Afia and Abrokwah married in South Africa in 2016. Ghanaians were made to believe Afia Schwar and her husband were the best duo until photos and videos popped up online of Afia Schwarzenegger in a compromising situation with another man.
It appears Lawrence Abrokwah has moved on and has found a new love as he has been sighted with another lady on social media in suggestive states.
The duo Kezia Dauh (the lady in the photos) and Abrokwah are seen in these images with much excitement and attraction in their eyes displaying their affection through hugs and caresses on social media.
Pulse.com.gh brings to you photos of the duo that could get the comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger jealous.
