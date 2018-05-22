news

The ex-husband of controversial TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrakwoah and his ‘supposed’ new girlfriend have hit social media and these photos are likely to get to get Afia Schwarzenegger jealous.

After Afia and Abrokwah married in South Africa in 2016. Ghanaians were made to believe Afia Schwar and her husband were the best duo until photos and videos popped up online of Afia Schwarzenegger in a compromising situation with another man.

It appears Lawrence Abrokwah has moved on and has found a new love as he has been sighted with another lady on social media in suggestive states.

READ ALSO: TV host says divorce can sometimes be a blessing (Video)

The duo Kezia Dauh (the lady in the photos) and Abrokwah are seen in these images with much excitement and attraction in their eyes displaying their affection through hugs and caresses on social media.

Pulse.com.gh brings to you photos of the duo that could get the comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger jealous.

A post shared by Kazia Duah (Actress) (@keziagee) on May 21, 2018 at 6:25pm PDT

READ ALSO:Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband