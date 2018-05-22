Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady


In Your Face Lovely photos of Abrokwa and new lady that could make Afia Schwarzenegger jealous

He has been sighted with a new lady believed to be an actress in pictures on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The ex-husband of controversial TV personality Afia Schwarzenegger, Lawrence Abrakwoah and his ‘supposed’ new girlfriend have hit social media and these photos are likely to get to get Afia Schwarzenegger jealous.

After Afia and Abrokwah married in South Africa in 2016. Ghanaians were made to believe Afia Schwar and her husband were the best duo until photos and videos popped up online of Afia Schwarzenegger in a compromising situation with another man.

It appears Lawrence Abrokwah has moved on and has found a new love as he has been sighted with another lady on social media in suggestive states.

READ ALSO: TV host says divorce can sometimes be a blessing (Video)

The duo Kezia Dauh (the lady in the photos) and Abrokwah are seen in these images with much excitement and attraction in their eyes displaying their affection through hugs and caresses on social media.

Pulse.com.gh brings to you photos of the duo that could get the comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger jealous.

 

READ ALSO:Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband

Flashback Friday. Love is indeed sweet #emo#8J+kqg==##

A post shared by Atamfo_b3ko_lowbattery (@atamfo_b3ko_lowbattery) on

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Photos: Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday Photos Floyd Mayweather gifts his daughter a $5 million ring for her 18th birthday
Photos: Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband Photos Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband
Akosua Agyapong: Veteran singer talks nudity and fame Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame
Revealed: Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale
New Love: Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again? New Love Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?
Surprising: Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife Surprising Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Beyoncé purchases church in New Orleans Celebrity News Beyoncé purchases church in New Orleans
Fuse ODG: Artist secures land for a high school and university in Akosombo Fuse ODG Artist secures land for a high school and university in Akosombo
Royal Wedding: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress Royal Wedding All you need to know about Meghan Markle's wedding dress



Top Articles

1 Offset Migos rapper shares photos of car crashbullet
2 New property Beyoncé buys church in New Orleans for $850,000bullet
3 Singer Stonebwoy reveals how he 'wooed' his wife Louisabullet
4 Mrs Dumelo John Dumelo’s wife speaks for the first time about her...bullet
5 Crush Fella Makafui 'confesses' her 'love' for Patapaabullet
6 Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmotherbullet
7 Videos Tonto Dikeh ministers to thousands at church in South...bullet
8 American singer Over thousand people attend mass at a...bullet
9 Unbelievable Armed robber spent the night at Rihanna’s...bullet
10 Afia Schwarzenegger TV host says divorce can sometimes...bullet

Related Articles

Akosua Agyapong Veteran singer talks nudity and fame
Revealed Here's why Stonebwoy and Samini don't discuss Shatta Wale
Photos Meet the woman dating Afia Schwarzenegger ex-husband
New Love Has Afia Schwarzenegger's ex-husband found love again?
AFRIMA 2018 Nana Addo meets African music stars at AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling in Accra
Photo Kuami Eugene flaunts his 99-year-old ‘fresh’ grandmother
Surprising Here's why Hammer resigned as MUSIGA's director of hiplife
Videos Tonto Dikeh ministers to thousands at church in South Africa
Speedy Recovery Mzbel shades NDC for abandoning her after accident
Afia Schwarzenegger TV host says divorce can sometimes be a blessing (Video)

Top Videos

1 Actress Nayas reveals why she stormed Adom FM to beat Ernest Opokubullet
2 Video Bisa Kdei arrested in USA for trespassingbullet
3 VIDEO Castro is alivebullet
4 Video Nana Ama McBrown puts her 3.6b cedis Range Rover on displaybullet
5 Farming Samini flaunts his farmbullet
6 Millionaire Club Young billionaire Ibrah fires gunshot in his...bullet
7 Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly murdered by her Danish husbandbullet
8 Actress Nana Ama McBrown wants Ghanaians to stop talking...bullet
9 Video Rev. Josh Laryea opens up on alleged sexual misconductbullet
10 WATCH Blogger Karen sheds tears on live TV discussing...bullet

Celebrities

AFRIMA 2018 Nana Addo meets African music stars at AFRIMA 2018 Calendar Unveiling in Accra
Mzbel and MP who visited her
Speedy Recovery Mzbel shades NDC for abandoning her after accident
Self-aggrandizement Samini says he is the originator of Dancehall music
Music Zylofon music admits "complicated" relationship with stonebwoy