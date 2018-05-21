Afia Schwarzenegger has said that it’s a blessing to be divorced.
According to her, women going through abusive relationships and marriages should walk away because their blessing could be outside that abusive relationship.
READ MORE: Stonebwoy reveals how he 'wooed' his wife Louisa
She indicated that Mergan after walking out of her previous marriage received her blessing and that is an indication that blessings are always out of abusive relationships and marriages.
Watch the full video below.
A post shared by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on May 20, 2018 at 1:13am PDT