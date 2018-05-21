Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

WATCH: Divorce is a blessing - Afia Schwarzenegger


Afia Schwarzenegger TV host says divorce can sometimes be a blessing (Video)

Afia Schwarzenegger has said that it’s a blessing to be divorced.

 Afia Schwarzenegger with estranged husband Abrokwah play

 Afia Schwarzenegger with estranged husband Abrokwah
Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has said that it's a blessing to be divorced.

According to her, women going through abusive relationships and marriages should walk away because their blessing could be outside that abusive relationship.

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah play

Afia Schwarzenegger and Lawrence Abrokwah

 

Afia was reacting to the Royal Wedding that took place on Saturday between Prince Harry and Mergan.

She indicated that Mergan after walking out of her previous marriage received her blessing and that is an indication that blessings are always out of abusive relationships and marriages.

Watch the full video below.

 

 

A post shared by Queen Afia Schwarzenegger (@queenafiaschwarzenegger) on May 20, 2018 at 1:13am PDT

 
