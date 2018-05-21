news

Television personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has said that it’s a blessing to be divorced, Ghanafuo.com reports.

According to her, women going through abusive relationships and marriages should walk away because their blessing could be outside that abusive relationship.

Afia was reacting to the Royal Wedding that took place on Saturday between Prince Harry and Mergan.

She indicated that Mergan after walking out of her previous marriage received her blessing and that is an indication that blessings are always out of abusive relationships and marriages.

