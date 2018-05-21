Stonebwoy reveals how he 'wooed' his wife Louisa

news

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has disclosed details of how he got his wife, Dr Mrs Louisa Satekla.

According to the "Bawaasaba" hitmaker, he met Louisa at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) where he had gone to perform at a programme.

Surprisingly it turned out that, Louisa was a fan of his who came to watch him at that fateful event.

Although the dancehall artiste could not recall the exact circumstances which led to their first meeting, he disclosed that he knew he had met his ideal woman after seeing Louisa.

"I met my wife at the KNUST. I went to play a show there and I met her after the show. She came to watch me perform and I can say I married a fan. The moment I saw her, I said to myself that she is going to be my wife which I even told my manager," he revealed in an interview on the Delay Show.

Stonebwoy's marriage to Louisa took Ghanaians by surprise as not many had heard a lot about them being in a relationship.

What was even more interesting about his marriage, was the fact that, she was a doctor who had won several awards during her time in school.

Almost a year after their marriage, the couple have been growing in love and are already blessed with a daughter, Catherine-Jidula.