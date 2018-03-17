Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

Sperm blocking contraceptive being developed


Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed

The yet to be named drug, being developed by researchers at the Monash University, said to be 100 percent effective, will likely be ready in the next five years.

  • Published:
play Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis being developed
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A male contraceptive capable of blocking sperm from leaving the penis during ejaculation is being developed by scientists, it has been reported.

The yet to be named drug, being developed by researchers at the Monash University, said to be 100 percent effective, will likely be ready in the next five years.

READ MORE: How to fade away acne scars with green tea

It blocks two key proteins in the brain that are responsible for releasing swimmers during a male orgasm, the Mailonline has reported.

The is also said to have the ability to boost libido by dilating blood vessels – exactly how Viagra works.

Lead researcher Dr Sab Ventura, according to Mailonline, has announced that trial will begin if the next stage of drug development proves successful.

"We are moving closer to developing a convenient, safe and effective, non-hormonal oral male contraceptive that can be readily reversed," he said.

He continued: "We aim to do this by developing a combination of two drugs that simultaneously block sperm transport rather than disrupt sperm development or maturation.

"With this non-hormonal approach, sperm are unaffected so the contraception is likely to be readily reversible once the medication has been stopped."

READ MORE: 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair

Early laboratory tests shows the drug has no impact on sexual desire.

And that the preliminary trials also showed sperm remained healthy and viable, should men express a desire for children in the future.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beautiful Tips: How to fade away acne scars with green tea Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Beauty Tips: 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair
Health Tips: 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid
Health Tips: 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Home Remedies: How to treat acne with lime Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime
Beauty Tips: 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head

Recommended Videos

Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up
Lifestyle: 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne Lifestyle 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne



Top Articles

1 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skinbullet
2 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
3 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did...bullet
4 Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green teabullet
5 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
6 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
7 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
8 Beauty Tips 5 ways to eat your way to beautiful skinbullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hairbullet
10 Beauty Tips 6 simple ways to get slim waist without...bullet

Related Articles

Beautiful Tips How to fade away acne scars with green tea
Beauty Tips 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair
Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid
Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles faster
World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
3 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
4 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
7 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color...bullet
8 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing...bullet
9 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see...bullet

Beauty & Health

Model
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
synergy eye cream
Girl Smarts Should you be putting on eye cream both morning and night?
Beef
Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight