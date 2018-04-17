news

The glamorous event which happened on Saturday, April 14 at the Accra International Conference witnessed quite a low sense of fashion on the red carpet. This is because most of the trailblazers of style and fashion on the red carpet were absent.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red-carpet is one of awards season’s most fun arena. Our expectations for this year’s red carpet were so high considering the top-notch style qualities some of our celebrities have been showing on the red carpet.

These style gems are the ones that numerous conversations with their impeccable styles and leave us spell-bound at sight of their magnificent outfits.

READ ALSO: Meet your best dressed male celebrities at the 2018 VGMA

Unfortunately, these celebrities did not turn up at the 2018 Vodafone Music Awards which left lots of fashion observers and lovers heartbroken.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 slay queens who were absent at the 2018 VGMA.

1. Nana Akua Addo

2. Zynell Zuh

3. Nana Ama Mcbrown

4. Deborah Vanessa

5. Salma Mumin