5 stylish celebrities we didn't see on the red carpet.


5 stylish female celebrities who were absent at the 2018 VGMA

Who would have thought these style icons would have been absent because they commence and close the red carpet ?

  


Zynell Zuh

The glamorous event which happened on Saturday, April 14 at the Accra International Conference witnessed quite a low sense of fashion on the red carpet. This is because most of the trailblazers of style and fashion on the red carpet were absent.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards red-carpet is one of awards season’s most fun arena. Our expectations for this year’s red carpet were so high considering the top-notch style qualities some of our celebrities have been showing on the red carpet.

These style gems are the ones that numerous conversations with their impeccable styles and leave us spell-bound at sight of their magnificent outfits.

Unfortunately, these celebrities did not turn up at the 2018 Vodafone Music Awards which left lots of fashion observers and lovers heartbroken.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 slay queens who were absent at the 2018 VGMA.

1. Nana Akua Addo



Nana Akua

 

2. Zynell Zuh



 

3. Nana Ama Mcbrown



Nana Ama Mcbrown

 

4. Deborah Vanessa



Deborah Vanessa

 

5. Salma Mumin



 

