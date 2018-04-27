Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

5 common foods that help you lose weight


Food Tips 5 common foods that help you lose weight

It doesn’t mean starvation but rather eating healthy.

  • Published:
5 common foods that help you lose weight play

Victoria Michaels
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Losing weight has become something that a lot of Ghanaians have recently become interested in.

Lots of our foods are from carbohydrates which can pose a threat to any weight loss endeavor. Carbohydrates, especially simple carbohydrates can easily get stored as fat if the body is unable to use it through some form of physical activity.

Here is a list of 7 common foods that help you lose weight.

1.Oatmeal

Having oatmeal for breakfast is a weight loss tactic that many people would recommend. Starting your day with a bowl of oatmeal will fill you up with fiber that will make you feel less hungry for the rest of the day. Oatmeal also provides a great source of slow-release energy, so you won’t feel the need for a mid-morning snack.

READ ALSO:2 bodyweight moves that will smoke your arms and abs

2. Salmon

Salmon is one of the best sources of omega 3 fatty acids, which will help to improve your insulin sensitivity.  Improving your insulin sensitivity helps your body to create muscles, rather than fat and when you have more muscle mass in your body, you burn more calorie.

3. Green tea

We decided to include green tea into our list of foods that help you lose weight. You probably know about the health benefits of green tea and you will have heard about high levels of antioxidants that green tea contains, but did you know that it can help you shed pounds too? Green tea contains something called catechins, which boost the metabolism and help you burn more calories and fat.

4. Sweet potatoes

Sweet potatoes are a great alternative to regular potatoes when you are dieting and they are definitely a part of foods that help you lose weight. They will still fill you up and leave you feeling satisfied, but they contain fewer calories. Swapping the two is an easy way to reduce your caloric intake in a way that you will hardly notice. They are also very nutritious; they contain plenty of fiber as well as potassium, and vitamins A, C, and B6.

READ ALSO:How to prepare crispy homemade chicken

5. Spices

Food doesn’t have to be boring, just because you are trying to lose weight and, in fact, spices can be your best friend. A lot of spices that you can add to food taste great and they also have what are called thermogenic properties, which means that they boost your metabolism, so you burn calories faster. Some of the spices with this property include pepper, chili, mustard seeds and ginger.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Pulse Food: How to prepare chilli crab Pulse Food How to prepare chilli crab
Nutritional Facts: 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you probably didn’t know of Nutritional Facts 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you probably didn’t know of
Pulse Food: How to make banana bread Pulse Food How to make banana bread
Caution: 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not know
Pulse Food: How to make kale homemade pasta Pulse Food How to make kale homemade pasta
Pulse Food: How to make a perfect sandwich Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwich

Recommended Videos

Food 101: Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew Food 101 Here's how to make boiled potatoes with egusi stew
Food 101: How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono Food 101 How To Prepare Aponkye Nkakra And Fante Dɔkono
Food 101: How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup Food 101 How To Prepare Nkante-Konto Soup



Top Articles

1 Nutritional Facts 5 awesome health benefits of dark chocolate you...bullet
2 Travel Tips 5 amazing places outside Accra new couples can enjoy their...bullet
3 Pulse Foods 5 brain-boosting foods that make you smarterbullet
4 Caution 5 cancer causing foods in your diet you did not knowbullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare light soup the Ghanaian waybullet
6 Pulse Food How to prepare doughnutsbullet
7 Pulse Food How to make a perfect sandwichbullet
8 DIY Recipes How to prepare Ghanaian vegetable stewbullet
9 Food Tips 7 common foods that help you lose weightbullet
10 Pulse Food How to prepare dried okro soupbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Food How to prepare pork balls
Pulse Food How to make candied bacon
Pulse Food How to make beef shawarma
Pulse Food How to make yogurt at home
Pulse Food How to prepare garlic butter shrimp
Pulse Food How to make coconut biscuit
Pulse Food How to prepare salad cream
Pulse Food How make baguette sandwich
Pulse Food How to prepare tomato sauce with smoked catfish
Pulse Food How to prepare mixed vegetable spaghetti

Top Videos

1 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
2 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
3 Food 101 Kooko ne Kontomire abomu - Food 101bullet
4 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
5 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stew - Food 101bullet
6 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big...bullet

Food & Travel

Fried bread
Pulse Food How to make fried bread
Pork balls
Pulse Food How to prepare pork balls
Candied bacon
Pulse Food How to make candied bacon
Pulse Food How to make beef shawarma